5 Bedroom Home in Moline - $229,900

This home is magnificent! Very well maintained and move in ready, complete with 5 bedrooms, 2-3 living spaces, 3 bathrooms, fenced yard, attached 2 car garage, and so much more! Currently the original living room off the kitchen is used as dining room space, however, it could easily be used as another type of space. The gorgeous kitchen offers granite countertops, lovely cabinetry and backsplash, with plentiful cabinet and counter space! The main floor also offers a 1/2 bath, lovely wood floors, and a bonus family room complete with stone fireplace! There are 4 bedrooms all on the upper level for your convenience! The walk-out basement has just been finished, complete with a handsome full bathroom with LED vanity mirror and tiled shower, vinyl plank flooring, gliding "barn" doors, and modern colors. The 5th bedroom or office space is complete with an egress window and the rec room is a nice size too! There's storage in the laundry room plus an unfinished bonus rm for more storage!