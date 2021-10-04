Beautiful 5 bedroom home that sits on a large lot and has a fully fenced back yard. Entering this home you will be greeted with a large living room that has beautiful hardwood floors. The hardwood floors run throughout most of the main floor. Off the living room is the spacious kitchen witted with many cabinets and a breakfast bar, The kitchen gives access to the rear porch and the informal dining room. Down the hall, you will find two large bedrooms and an updated full bathroom. Upstairs add three additional bedrooms all with lovely wood floors. The HUGE basement adds a rec room and a large laundry room that's fitted with a second toilet. The bonus to this house is the charming breezeway that connects the large 2 car garage!! Newer Fence, driveway, back patio, garage door + opener, and sump pump system w/backup.
5 Bedroom Home in Moline - $179,900
