5 Bedroom Home in Moline - $175,000

Meticulously maintained 5 bedroom 2 story. Plenty of space here. Huge eat-in kitchen offers space for the chef at heart. Enjoy watching tv or just reading in the large living room with built-in entertainment center and gorgeous trim. Main floor also features the 5th bedroom that could also be used as an office, with a half bath. Upper level shows off 4 SPACIOUS bedrooms and a remodeled bath with walk in shower. No home is complete without entertainment space...finished rec room with bar and plenty of space for games and having fun. There is also a 3/4 bath for convenience. If that isn't enough, the manicured yard is a BEAUTIFUL place to relax, the patio is fantastic. There is plenty of space in the oversized 2 car garage for all your outdoor toys, and extra parking space as well.