NO FLOOD INSURANCE NEEDED!! Here is a great 5 bedroom 2 bath house located in the Heritage addition in Moline. Three bedrooms are on the upper level and two additional non conforming bedrooms on the lower. Also, on the lower level, you will find an additional family room and a room that would make a great office space or nursery. The yard is beautifully landscaped with a great space for your garden, so go ahead and sit on the awesome deck and enjoy it! The two car garage offers great storage. Check out the updates already done for you; water heater (2017), garage door (2017) Roof, Furnace and A/C were replaced in 2010. All appliances will stay so call to see your new home today! More photos to be uploaded by 9/4 am. Primary and 5th bedrooms and both in the lower level and non conforming. Buyer and Buyers Agent to verify all property information and sq. footage.
5 Bedroom Home in Moline - $149,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rock Island High School soccer players told they couldn't board charter bus because they were carrying the flag of Mexico
- Updated
The bus driver was from a charter company the district had hired to transport the team.
The city of Davenport will hold off on renewing a liquor license for a Davenport bar following a recent shooting.
- Updated
Officers were spotted crawling for evidence after apparent incident.
- Updated
A Bettendorf man was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder for allegedly suffocating his brother to death in November.
- Updated
A motorcyclist was killed Friday evening in a crash on North Pine Street in Davenport.
- Updated
The Davenport man is charged with second-degree burglary, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Rock Island County officials want to use COVID relief funds to give employees $2,000 bonuses. The idea has been tabled until December.
- Updated
A plan to give all Rock Island County employees one-time bonuses from American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds has stalled.
- Updated
Police said the incident appears to have been an accident.
- Updated
A motorcyclist is dead after an accident Wednesday in Mercer County.
Thursday briefing: Big blaze near Rock River, Blues Fest returns to LeClaire Park, and bottled Moline water?
It will be sunny today with a chance of rain on Friday.