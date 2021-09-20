5 Bedroom Home in Moline - $149,900

NO FLOOD INSURANCE NEEDED!! Here is a great 5 bedroom 2 bath house located in the Heritage addition in Moline. Three bedrooms are on the upper level and two additional non conforming bedrooms on the lower. Also, on the lower level, you will find an additional family room and a room that would make a great office space or nursery. The yard is beautifully landscaped with a great space for your garden, so go ahead and sit on the awesome deck and enjoy it! The two car garage offers great storage. Check out the updates already done for you; water heater (2017), garage door (2017) Roof, Furnace and A/C were replaced in 2010. All appliances will stay so call to see your new home today! More photos to be uploaded by 9/4 am. Primary and 5th bedrooms and both in the lower level and non conforming. Buyer and Buyers Agent to verify all property information and sq. footage.