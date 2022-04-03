 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Moline - $130,000

Don't miss your chance at this 5 Bedroom 2 Story home in Moline! Plenty of room through out the entire home, 2 stairs leading to the upper level, a fenced in back yard along with a detached 1 car garage. The property features a large covered porch, tall ceilings, huge kitchen and formal dining room. Each bedroom is spacious and the basement is full with lots of opportunity for storage. Property is tenant occupied, 48 hours notice required.

