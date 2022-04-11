 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Milan - $144,900

  • Updated
5 bedroom ranch home in great Milan, Il, area. Home has been remodeled nicely recently and is turnkey ready for it's next owner. New kitchen, bathrooms, luxury vinyl plank flooring, fresh paint, doors and trim give this home a very fresh look!! Enjoy the outdoors on the new deck. Finished basement with extra nonconforming bedroom, rec space, laundry and plenty of storage. Don't wait on this nicely updated home.

