5 Bedroom Home in Hillsdale - $525,000

ONE OF A KIND RANCH home nestled on 10 ACRES and only 4 miles to the Riverdale Schools! This custom home features 9’ ceilings on both levels, Geothermal heat/cooling, and over 4,000 finished square foot of living space, with a beautiful country setting, rolling hills, 30’X48’ outbuilding PLUS an inground pool. The great room is open to the informal dining area with loads of natural light a wonderful view to the rear of the home and doors leading to an exterior deck. The kitchen has hard surfaced counters, breakfast bar, pantry, and a cozy nook. The master ensuite has a walk-in closet, large master bath with a jacuzzi tub and walk-in shower. The wide staircase leading to the lower level opens to the spacious rec room complete with a wet bar, 2 bedrooms, bathroom and a huge family room. The walk out basement opens to the large inground pool with a nice sized patio area – all great for entertaining!