5 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $379,900

Beautifully well-built custom home nestled in the woods on 2 acres of land in East Moline, right off I-92! Pride of ownership shows through-out the home by its original owners. This home features 3 levels, main level holding a great room w/ fireplace, 3 large, spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and a private bath for the master. You'll find access to the 2 car garage on the main level as well. The lower level can feel like a whole other home with it's own kitchen, laundry, living room, and 2 additional bedrooms, each with walk-in closets. There is a large workshop in the basement level along access to a 2nd deep garage with additional storage in the far back. The upper level is open where you'll find plenty more storage opportunities along with a spacious rec room to be used however you see fit. Plenty of privacy and room for storage including the 40x30 pole barn and additional sheds/outbuildings. Don't miss your chance and schedule an appointment now!

