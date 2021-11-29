5 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $220,000

This is the perfect home you've been looking for! As you walk in the front door, the main floor greets you with a large living room that flows into the fresh and updated gorgeous kitchen! You'll love the beautiful backsplash, quartz counter tops, new sink and faucet, and the long breakfast bar. Just a few steps up brings you to 3 bedrooms including the main bedroom with a 1/2 bath. The 2 large lower levels are finished with a walk out basement, large rec room, and 2 bedrooms. Enjoy relaxing on the shaded large deck, and cool down on those hot summer days in the newer 24 foot round heated pool (2017). The home is located in the coveted Ridgewood school district. There are 2 sets of washers & dryers (in master bedroom and in the lower level in the rec room) that stay with the home. The whole house fan cools the house quickly, kitchen appliances (2019), new roof (2021), gutters with gutter guards (2021), new furnace (2019), retaining wall and patio by pool (2017), new pool heat pump (2021