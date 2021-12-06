This is the perfect home you've been looking for! As you walk in the front door, the main floor greets you with a large living room that flows into the fresh and updated gorgeous kitchen! You'll love the beautiful backsplash, quartz counter tops, new sink and faucet, and the long breakfast bar. Just a few steps up brings you to 3 bedrooms including the main bedroom with a 1/2 bath. The 2 large lower levels are finished with a walk out basement, large rec room, and 2 bedrooms. Enjoy relaxing on the shaded large deck, and cool down on those hot summer days in the newer 24 foot round heated pool (2017). The home is located in the coveted Ridgewood school district. There are 2 sets of washers & dryers (in master bedroom and in the lower level in the rec room) that stay with the home. The whole house fan cools the house quickly, kitchen appliances (2019), new roof (2021), gutters with gutter guards (2021), new furnace (2019), retaining wall and patio by pool (2017), new pool heat pump (2021
5 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $209,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Hy-Vee on John Deere Road, Moline will close permanently starting Jan. 1, 2022, according to a Dec. 1 news release. Online pick-up services at the location will be unavailable starting on Monday, Dec. 6.
- Updated
Clayton Peterson died Sunday at the age of 74.
- Updated
A 74-year-old Sherrard woman pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge of reckless driving in relation to a crash in October 2020 that killed a Rock Island man.
- Updated
It is but a shade past six on a dark, late-fall morning.
A look at this year's Quad Cities All-Western Illinois football team, which is captained by Erie-Prophetstown dual-threat quarterback Kolby Franks.
- Updated
Without coach Ryan Webber, United Township played lost and without discipline in its 70-39 loss to Quincy in the Panthers’ home opener Friday night.
- Updated
Iowa and Iowa State will conclude the 2021 football season in Orlando.
- Updated
The Davenport Police Department has identified a pedestrian who was hit by a car and killed Friday on Jersey Ridge Road.
- Updated
Davenport Police arrested four men and one teenager on numerous felony charges including criminal gang participation after a short vehicle chase Friday.
- Updated
A governor, a congresswoman, state transportation officials and local mayors took turns at a center-of-the-bridge stage Wednesday morning to praise the collaborations and commitments of those who held to the vision.