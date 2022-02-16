SPACIOUS, BEAUTIFUL, 5+ bedroom home with endless possibilities. This home is nestled on 2.3 acres and has 6888 sq ft on the main level. One side of the home is set up with 4 bedrooms, including a master suite with master bath, kitchen, formal dining room, informal dining area, living room, PLUS MAIN LEVEL laundry. The other side of the home features a HUGE REC ROOM, 2 bathrooms, kitchen (currently used as a salon), and 9 bedrooms for a total of 13 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Per seller: Roof 2020, Softener 2019, Water heaters (2019) & (2021). The basement is open and is a great space for indoor sports activities!
5 Bedroom Home in Cordova - $549,900
