5 Bedroom Home in Coal Valley - $489,000

Horse lovers paradise! If you're looking for a large home on 10 acres with indoor horse stalls, indoor/outdoor riding arenas, and a beautiful tack room, look no further! There is a trail to the outdoor arena that is lined by trees, some you may even find fruit on. There are separate paddocks and run-ins for the horses. The dogs have an invisible fence and an air conditioned kennel. There is an enormous barn that is separated into a shed (47.17x30), shop (24.14x14.93), tack room (15.53x9.35), stable (47.15x34.65), and an indoor arena with a viewing area (103.95x48.66.) You're able to walk from one end to the other without going outside, but there's separate entrances to the spaces as well. The house has not been forgotten- so many updates! The kitchen has been updated beautifully with an enormous granite island, soft close Amish cabinets, and the entire main level has luxury vinyl plank flooring. No need to worry about losing power with the standby generator. Truly a dream property!