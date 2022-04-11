 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Coal Valley - $255,000

  Updated
Quiet, wooded, finished walkout basement is that on your list to find a new home? Well, then this is it. This home is well cared for, and has lots of space for any sized family. There are 2 FP's, 3 BA's and 4-5 Bed Rms. There is also an office and Bar in the finished W/O bsmt. As you sit on the huge deck, you can watch nature at its best, owls, birds, deer, rabbits and other creatures. This would be a great deck for cookouts, and entertaining. Dont delay, come see it today. This home is ready for you. All measurements are approximate. Buyer and Buyer Agent to verify.

