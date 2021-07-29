Check out this 5BR home in Carbon Cliff on a double lot with lots of space and a detached 2 car garage. Home needs a little TLC and is being sold as-si, where-is. Home has a new furnace, A/C, and water heater. Schedule your appointment today!
5 Bedroom Home in Carbon Cliff - $40,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
SILVIS — One man is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon in Silvis, Police Chief Mark VanKlaveren said.
- Updated
• Leonard Korir wins his third Quad-City Times Bix 7 with a time of 32:48. He edges Frank Lara in a sprint to the finish line.
- Updated
DNR says bobcats aren't interested in adults — but watch your kids and pets.
- Updated
A TikTok time traveler has arrived to help humanity with news of mirrored Earth and fish-humans
'Tragic and unfortunate circumstance': No charges pressed against Moline officer who hit and killed 13-year-old cyclist
- Updated
No charges will be pressed against a Moline police officer who hit and killed a 13-year-old cyclist with her squad car in May.
- Updated
Allegations of sex abuse at an elementary school, later reportedly proven to be false, are at the center of a discrimination lawsuit against the district.
New federal courthouse to be built downtown Rock Island. But it won't be at the former county courthouse.
- Updated
A United States federal courthouse is returning to downtown Rock Island.
- Updated
The start-time temperature for the Quad-City Times Bix 7 was reasonable, but the mercury shot up quickly and so did the action inside the medical tent.
- Updated
The Davenport fire department will be torching a building on the corner of Pershing and East 15th Street Tuesday for training.
- Updated
A Davenport man died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday in Riverdale. He has not been identified.