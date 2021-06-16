4 Bedroom Home in Viola - $59,900

Great investment opportunity just off of Highway 17 in Viola. This duplex has great exposure to from Highway 17, so it is very easy to rent. This home still has the original staircase from when it was split into a duplex, so it could also be changed back to a single family home. Both Units are 2 bedroom 1 bath. The bottom unit was last rented for $480/month, and the upper was rented for $450/month. The landlord has left the units vacant for convenience of showings.