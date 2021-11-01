 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Taylor Ridge - $334,900

The home is nestled on 1.55 acres of Winding Creek in Taylor Ridge. 4BR, 4BA, finished basement. As you walk up to the home, make note of the lpe Brazillian wood flooring on the front porch below your feet. Updates galore, it is easier to list what is not remodeled in this home since 2012 owner states. However a few of the updates include water heater 2017, Master bath 2017, Ejector pump 2018, All new toilets 2016-2018, Fireplace surround July 2018. Kitchen features include granite counter tops, island, peninsula, some new cabinets, some refaced cabinets by Cherry Tree Kitchens. Main level flooring July 2018, Garage door opener 2019. Both outdoor water spigots new 2020, Furnace/Air Conditioner December 2020.

