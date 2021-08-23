 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Taylor Ridge - $139,900

Looking for small town living? Edgington/Taylor Ridge is where it's at!! This great 4 bedroom home sits on a double lot with landscaping that creates the perfect yard for a bone fire with friends or a relaxing afternoon on your patio. You are just a few blocks from popular Rockridge Schools, less than 10 minutes from Snowstar Ski Resort, and just over 20 minutes from the Quad Cities. This home is completely updated and move-in ready. There is plenty of room to build a garage.

