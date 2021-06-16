4 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $149,900

"The house on the bluff." This gorgeous 4+ bedroom, 2+ bathroom home with over 3000sf of living space is nestled on a large, private, parklike lot in a super convenient Silvis, IL location! Updates include paint, trim, flooring, siding, windows, plumbing, electrical, industrial modern fixtures, ceiling fans and more. Large beautifully remodeled kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space, center island and two large walk in pantries. Formal and informal dining areas for all your entertaining needs, large living room, rec room, and bonus rooms that could easily be used for additional bedrooms or craft/hobby areas. Master bedroom features a large walk in closet and 1/2 bath ready to be finished. Main floor laundry. Full bathrooms on each level. George O Barr elementary, awesome location and lot!