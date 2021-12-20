4 Bedroom Home in Sherrard - $149,900

 Skip to main content
Gorgeous country setting enjoy the sunset and rolling landscape just outside your front door. Perfect split level home 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2+ car garage in Sherrard, IL; great value for the sq footage!!!!. Convenient access to everything in town and a quick drive to the metro QCA. Recent updates include luxury vinyl plank flooring basement rec room, carpet, paint, bathrooms, kitchen and furnace. Backyard and deck make this a desirable oasis in the summer time!! Basement is finished with 4th bedroom, rec room with wood burning stove and it's a walk out.

