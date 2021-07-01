4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $97,000

 Skip to main content
Check out this 4 BR Rock Island home not far from the Broadway District, sitting on a corner lot! The main level consists of a spacious, bright kitchen with a bedroom right off to the side. You'll love the tall ceilings in the large, formal dining room and living room. The rest of the bedrooms are located upstairs with a newly remodeled full bath. This home harbors a walk-up attic that has great potential to be finished off and give any new home owner more living space! No garage but there is plenty of parking in the back along with a fenced in back yard! All windows are currently being replaced. New HVAC system will be installed on property.

+2
An Orion woman says East Moline denied her a job because she'd filed a sexual harassment complaint against Moline, her previous employer. She's suing both.
Crime & Courts

An Orion woman says East Moline denied her a job because she'd filed a sexual harassment complaint against Moline, her previous employer. She's suing both.

  • Updated

A former City of Moline employee is suing the City of East Moline for allegedly not hiring her because she filed a complaint with the Illinois Department of Human Rights against the City of Moline. Awbrey is also suing the City of Moline for allegedly violating a "non-disparagement clause" that prevented either party from making disparaging comments about the other.

