Charming home located in The Historic Broadway District of Rock Island. Step back into the character & charm with modern updates. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car home has much to offer. Enter from cozy front porch to find an open wood staircase, original wood floors throughout & beautiful original wood trim. Updated kitchen features white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, gas cook top w/hood, built in oven & plenty of counter space for meal prep. Main floor features dining room, 2 living rooms separated by wood pocket doors (all with wood floors) to entertain & gather many or use for home office. Main floor bath & laundry room for convenience. Upstairs features 4 large bedrooms with ample closet space, plus updated bath with clawfoot tub/shower. Second stairway from upstairs to Kitchen. Walk-up attic gives you room to finish & expand. Enjoy the outdoors in fenced yard with large covered patio. 2 car garage w/additional parking. Many newer windows throughout & much more!
4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $95,000
When Matthew Bailey woke up Friday morning, he had no idea he would be committing to play football at Illinois just 48 hours later.
Read how the Moline standout's weekend transpired.
Davenport Police said a fatal one-car accident Sunday morning in the 3200 block of Harrison Street claimed the life of a man
A pump track, a giant waterspout, and a rooftop restaurant: Moline advances plans for land under old I-74 bridge
As demolition of piers and ramps for the old Interstate 74 bridge in downtown Moline gets closer, plans for using the long-dark land below them also are advancing.
Two years and four months after he was charged with four firearms felonies, a retired Moline police captain is scheduled next week to enter a final plea.
Former Rock Island correctional officer charged with beating inmate sentenced to one year of court supervision
A former Rock Island correctional officer charged with beating an inmate pleaded guilty Thursday to lesser charges and was sentenced to one year of court supervision.
A Davenport woman was arrested Monday night for allegedly helping to light a car on fire in September.
Rock Island Police have identified two suspects of an armed robbery that left one of the suspects dead and another wounded Tuesday.
A congressional ethics watchdog has concluded that U.S. Reps. Marie Newman of Illinois and Doug Lamborn of Colorado may have violated federal law, prompting reviews from the House Ethics Committee.
Rock Island Police have identified and arrested the third subject in an armed robbery that left one robber dead and one injured on Jan. 18.
A Davenport woman charged with child endangerment in relation to the death of a 22-day-old child has pleaded not guilty and waived her right to a speedy trial.