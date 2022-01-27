 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $95,000

4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $95,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $95,000

Charming home located in The Historic Broadway District of Rock Island. Step back into the character & charm with modern updates. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car home has much to offer. Enter from cozy front porch to find an open wood staircase, original wood floors throughout & beautiful original wood trim. Updated kitchen features white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, gas cook top w/hood, built in oven & plenty of counter space for meal prep. Main floor features dining room, 2 living rooms separated by wood pocket doors (all with wood floors) to entertain & gather many or use for home office. Main floor bath & laundry room for convenience. Upstairs features 4 large bedrooms with ample closet space, plus updated bath with clawfoot tub/shower. Second stairway from upstairs to Kitchen. Walk-up attic gives you room to finish & expand. Enjoy the outdoors in fenced yard with large covered patio. 2 car garage w/additional parking. Many newer windows throughout & much more!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News