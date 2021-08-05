 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $94,900

4 BR home conveniently located in Historic Broadway District of Rock Island! This home features a nice sized living room and formal dining room, and a bright and cheery kitchen with breakfast nook off to the side. Each bedroom is spacious with ample closet space. This home has tons of character! Great for first time investor or home buyer! Currently occupied by tenants, 24 hours notice required.

