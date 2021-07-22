Callings all DIYers! You need this house! With its two story layout and its spacious 4 bedrooms. You can bring your ideas to life. In addition to the 2 bathrooms. This home boasts a formal dining room and open kitchen. Need an extra space to entertain with? No problem, just take a look at the space above the garage. Its can be finished out to be an art studio, lounge for your friends, or maybe music studio. The possibilities are endless. Bring all your ideas, and create the home of your dreams! Sold as-is, where-is, seller to make no repairs.
4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $94,900
