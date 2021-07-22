 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $94,900

4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $94,900

4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $94,900

Callings all DIYers! You need this house! With its two story layout and its spacious 4 bedrooms. You can bring your ideas to life. In addition to the 2 bathrooms. This home boasts a formal dining room and open kitchen. Need an extra space to entertain with? No problem, just take a look at the space above the garage. Its can be finished out to be an art studio, lounge for your friends, or maybe music studio. The possibilities are endless. Bring all your ideas, and create the home of your dreams! Sold as-is, where-is, seller to make no repairs.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News