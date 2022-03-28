 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $89,900

4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $89,900

Great location and area in Rock Island, IL, investment property or single family home. Nice curb appeal, home features 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with a possible 5th bedroom, 2 car garage, extra parking slab x2. Property was used as a single family residence but is also set up as a duplex with a separate rear entrance. All appliances stay and are "As Is". Property is being sold "As Is" "where is" a little TLC needed!!! Other features include 2nd kitchen, separately metered for electrical, 2 hot water heaters, replacement windows, formal dining room, huge living room on main level, newer roof, newer concrete patio and parking slab, all on wooded alleyway.

