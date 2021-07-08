4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $87,700

Check out all the space in this Historic Broadway District Home! Main level features hardwood floors throughout the den, living, and dining room. A full bathroom and nice sized kitchen with built in pantry round this level out. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms, 2 of which are HUGE, another full bath, and access to the large walk up attic. The basement has a half bath and very large rec room with gas fireplace. The fenced in backyard offers a cozy private space with access to the nice sized 2 car garage. There is a lot to like about this home! Home offered as-is where-is