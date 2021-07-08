 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $87,700

4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $87,700

4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $87,700

Check out all the space in this Historic Broadway District Home! Main level features hardwood floors throughout the den, living, and dining room. A full bathroom and nice sized kitchen with built in pantry round this level out. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms, 2 of which are HUGE, another full bath, and access to the large walk up attic. The basement has a half bath and very large rec room with gas fireplace. The fenced in backyard offers a cozy private space with access to the nice sized 2 car garage. There is a lot to like about this home! Home offered as-is where-is

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News