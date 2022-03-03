 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $77,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $77,000

Look at all the character in this beautiful home located in historic downtown Rock Island. Walk in and check out the huge living room with a beautiful brick fireplace and large coat closet. You will then enter the great room with a beautiful beamed ceiling. Keep walking to enter the dining room which leads to an additional room that could be used as a possible 5th bedroom, office or storage area. Off the dining room is a large, updated kitchen with access to the upper level of the home via a Jack & Jill staircase. Upstairs you will find three large bedrooms with beautiful crown molding and lots of natural light, a closet with a hidden cubby and access to the massive 4th bedroom in the attic.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

9 Best Life Insurance Companies of February 2022

9 Best Life Insurance Companies of February 2022

If you’re the main provider for your family, and are worried about their financial future if you were to die, a life insurance policy can provide peace of mind. Life insurance can help your family cover burial expenses, education costs for your children, loss of income or any other financial need. Below, you’ll find our…

Two killed in Bettendorf car crash

Two killed in Bettendorf car crash

Two people were found dead Saturday morning as the result of a vehicle crash in Bettendorf. The collision occurred on Interstate 74 west at the 3.4-mile marker.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News