4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $77,000

Look at all the character in this beautiful home located in historic downtown Rock Island. Walk in and check out the huge living room with a beautiful brick fireplace and large coat closet. You will then enter the great room with a beautiful beamed ceiling. Keep walking to enter the dining room which leads to an additional room that could be used as a possible 5th bedroom, office or storage area. Off the dining room is a large, updated kitchen with access to the upper level of the home via a Jack & Jill staircase. Upstairs you will find three large bedrooms with beautiful crown molding and lots of natural light, a closet with a hidden cubby and access to the massive 4th bedroom in the attic.