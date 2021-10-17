4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $69,900

 Skip to main content
Spacious 4 bedroom 1 bath with a 2 car garage located in Rock Island. This property is being offered as part of a larger rental property package but can be purchased separately, this property is currently leased for $1,000 per month with the tenant paying all of the utilities, associated MLS numbers to follow. Buyer and Buyers Agent to Verify all Aspects of the Home. 48 hours notice required for any appointments please.

