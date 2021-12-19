Rock Island, IL Investment opportunity now available. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is currently leased for $850 per month with the tenants paying all utilities. This property can also be purchased as part of a package with other Dj Props LLC, listings at a reduced price. Buyer and buyers agent to verify all aspects of the Home. Please allow 48 hours notice for all showings.
4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $60,900
- Updated
Alleman High School Athletic Director Grant Iles has resigned from his position.
- Updated
A Moline woman was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison for stealing social security and disability benefits paid to the bank account of her deceased mother.
A few things I thought this lifelong area resident would never see in the Quad-Cities in the middle of December: A shirtless jogger, people mo…
- Updated
Amarion Nimmers has already made a name for himself as one of the best high school players in the area, but he isn’t playing for himself. He is playing for his Mom.
Thursday briefing: Shots fired in Rock Island, a local COVID warning, and parishes help Afghan families resettle in the Quad-Cities
Last night was quite a windy end to a record-breaking day for sunshine and high temperatures.
- Updated
The Catholic Diocese of Peoria has identified the interim team that will lead Alleman High School while a replacement for Sara Stroud, Alleman's recently resigned principal, is found.
- Updated
The East Moline School District has paused in-person classes for two of its programs because of COVID-19.
- Updated
The taps are installed, the bar has been built and the furniture has arrived inside Pour Bros., a pour-it-yourself tap room located in the former O'Rourke building at 1209 4th Ave., on the edge of downtown Moline.
- Updated
Alleman High School Principal Sara Stroud has resigned from the position effective immediately, according to a notice to Alleman families from the Catholic Diocese of Peoria's Office of Catholic Schools.
A pending railroad merger would nearly triple the number of trains per day traveling through the Iowa Quad-Cities, raising concerns among Davenport and Bettendorf leaders about noise, safety and the implications for future riverfront development and access.