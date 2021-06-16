Nice 4 bedroom Rock Island home for sale. Property is currently tenant occupied and currently rents for $800 per month. 48 hours notice is required to show. Owner has never seen nor occupied the property, buyer and buyers agent to verify all aspects of the home.
4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $60,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Moline city council members unanimously approved an employment contract with incoming City Administrator Bogdan "Bob" Vitas on Tuesday night. Vitas will begin work June 14.
- Updated
A Moline woman was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly hitting and throwing a 1-year-old child, causing a skull fracture and brain bleeds, court documents state.
- Updated
Joseph Richardson, 40, and Marlana Richardson, 38, a husband and wife from Moline, sexually exploited three children by performing sexual acts where those children could see them, and having one of the children film them having sex, court documents state.
- Updated
Here's why Quad-Citians are talking pickles on social media.
- Updated
James Robert Comins, 32, of East Moline has been charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault. He's out of jail on a $10,000 bond and pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday.
- Updated
A Burlington, Iowa, man awaiting drug trials in both Louisa and Des Moines counties was arrested early Saturday by Davenport police after officers seized methamphetamine and an AKM firearm from him while investigating a domestic disturbance.
- Updated
Grace Lynn Keller, 22, of Island Lake, Illinois, was crowned Miss Iowa 2021 to wrap up the competition held this weekend at the Adler Theatre in Davenport.
- Updated
The unnamed company is looking away from the Midwest to other regions of the U.S.
Rock Island sells community orchard to woman who planted it
From minibikes to watercraft, Rex Monroe loved engines and speed.