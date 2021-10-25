 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $269,900

4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $269,900

4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $269,900

You will be amazed at the living space in this 4 bed, 2 bath home in Rock Island, IL with generous sized rooms! Living room with 9 ft ceilings, gas fireplace, crown molding & built in cabinets. Kitchen was fully renovated in '17, with new cabinets, soft close drawers, quartz counters, stainless appliances, glass subway tile, lighting, plus a 9 foot island with maple & walnut butcher block top. Custom wainscoting paneling with picture ledge unifies family room & kitchen. 3 season room opens to floating patio with pergola top, deck updated in '19. Private well landscaped back yard. Check out the dimensions of the bedrooms, 3 are master sized! 2 of the bedrooms have window seats & extra storage. Master with an area that could be converted to an ensuite or walk in closet. Finished basement, pool table stays with home. Newer garage openers with WIFI program feature. Water Heater '20, Electrical panel '21, Roof approx '14. Age of boiler unknown. Room sizes are irregular, buyers to verify.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News