4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $207,000

Beautifully maintained 4 BR Split foyer in Rock Island for sale! This home features a 2 car attached garage w/ an additional 1 car detached, a large refinished (2016) deck w/ ground level access, and fenced in yard with new privacy fence. You'll find an updated, bright and cheery kitchen with informal dining space w/ white panel backdrop. Through the kitchen, you'll find a large, spacious family room w/ gas fireplace. Tons of built-ins through out, perfect for storage! The lower level harbors a finished rec room w/ pool table (stays), a wet bar w/ built in shelving, and a large storage/laundry room leading into the attached 2 car garage. The 4th bedroom is located on the lower level along with a full bathroom w/ jetted tub. Whole house generator w/ new battery included. Some new kitchen appliances. Furnace 2010, Water heater 2015.