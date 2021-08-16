Beautifully maintained 4 BR Split foyer in Rock Island for sale! This home features a 2 car attached garage w/ an additional 1 car detached, a large refinished (2016) deck w/ ground level access, and fenced in yard with new privacy fence. You'll find an updated, bright and cheery kitchen with informal dining space w/ white panel backdrop. Through the kitchen, you'll find a large, spacious family room w/ gas fireplace. Tons of built-ins through out, perfect for storage! The lower level harbors a finished rec room w/ pool table (stays), a wet bar w/ built in shelving, and a large storage/laundry room leading into the attached 2 car garage. The 4th bedroom is located on the lower level along with a full bathroom w/ jetted tub. Whole house generator w/ new battery included. Some new kitchen appliances. Furnace 2010, Water heater 2015.
4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $207,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Bettendorf restaurant owner allegedly set off the security alarms in his own restaurant on purpose.
Alexa Sheeder died Tuesday from complications of COVID-19, just 13 days after hearing the cries of her newborn boy named Barrett.
A union president who got his start in Rock Island was sentenced to almost two years in prison for embezzlement
- Updated
Dennis Williams, a graduate of Rock Island High School, was sentenced Tuesday to 21 months in prison.
- Updated
A Bettendorf massage therapist has had his license suspended for three years after he allegedly fondled a client's breasts during an appointment.
- Updated
A 60-year-old woman pedestrian was hit by a train Friday morning in Moline.
'Most likely you will die in prison': Colona man gets 35 years and one day for 2019 murder of his partner, Marcie Snyder
- Updated
CAMBRIDGE – Steven L. Scott, 58, of Colona was sentenced in Henry County Circuit Court Tuesday to 35 years and one day in prison for the October 2, 2019 stabbing murder of his partner Marcie Snyder, 51.
'This is a significant loss of taxpayer dollars': Rock Island County investigating wire fraud theft of more than $115,000
According to Rock Island County officials, $115,103.90 had apparently been shifted to a fraudulent bank account by someone alleging to be a legitimate contractor with whom the county does business.
- Updated
The Eldridge city administrator has been placed on paid leave pending an investigation into a "confidential personnel matter." She formerly served in Moline and Geneseo.
A child who was lost in a cornfield late Thursday was found safe.
- Updated
An Erie man who was wanted on seven counts of sexual assault of a minor was arrested Friday, and released on bond Monday.