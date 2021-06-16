4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $192,500

100+ years of history in this timeless Broadway edition home. Original woodwork, professionally maintained & updated plaster, new six inch gutters, two HVAC units. Off street parking in your two car 672sf Carriage house. Huge kitchen to cook and host for family and friends, featuring a wood burning stove and dinner bell in the floor! Fantastic greenhouse located just off the walk-in pantry. When you're not indoors your living space extends to screened in three seasons porch on both the first and second floors. The details are endless in this home, including unique light fixtures that have been featured in museums. This gorgeous, unique, historic home with over 3000sf of living space, 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms (2 full on the second floor) no walking to the basement for laundry! Second floor laundry! This is truly one of a kind!