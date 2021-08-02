 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $189,900

This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, finished basement, fenced in yard with covered patio and deck with lighting. Living room boats beautiful hardwood flooring, kitchen has been updated with granite countertops, backsplash, light fixtures, and stainless steel appliances. Main level features an open family room/formal dining room combo. A few updates include Roof (2017), Furnace (2014), Water Heater (2019), and more! Professional photos coming soon!

Mask debate gets heated at Moline school board
Mask debate gets heated at Moline school board

Whether Moline-Coal Valley students will return to classrooms with masks next month is still undetermined after a heated meeting Monday in which board members heard from 17 people who weighed in on the topic.

