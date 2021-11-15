 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $164,900

Amazing 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home with over 2200 finished square feet and MANY MANY updates! Entering this property you will be .... HOME. The large living room greets you and opens into the informal dining room and kitchen. The eat-in kitchen provides plenty of counter space, many cabinets, and a convenient breakfast bar. Down the hallway, you will find an updated full bathroom plus three large bedrooms all with gorgeous wood floors. The finished basement has over 900 finished square feet which adds plenty of additional living space. The open rec room includes areas for a den office, TV space, and a workout corner. The basement also boasts a 4th non-conforming bedroom, a full bathroom, a finished laundry room, and plenty of storage space. The back yard provides a large 2 car garage with extra pull-down attic storage and an amazing matching 12x14 shed with additional loft storage. Please see extensive list of updates (attached) including Roof 2017, siding 2018 plus many more!

