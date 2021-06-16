4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $159,900

This 2 story, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in a very nice & convenient location in Rock Island, close to schools & shopping. This home has updated siding and windows, walk up attic for storage, clean bright basement with a 3/4 bath and great work area, plus two car garage. The super large living room gives plenty of space for family and friends, or use one end as an office or den. The formal dining room is a really nice size with window seating, and a fantastic enclosed front porch which are also great value added spaces. The bedrooms have beautiful hardwood floors and the main bath is sparkling clean. Seller is related to Listing Agent.