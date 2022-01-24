 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $149,900

Large, beautiful brick home. Original woodwork flows throughout. If you're looking to move into a larger home w/additional potential to finish the large basement you've got to see this home. 4 car garage is great for any car enthusiast. It also has a 2-3 car space on the side of the garage. There's a 220 outlet in the garage. Enjoy the large patio area! This house has so many updates. Pella replacement windows as well.

