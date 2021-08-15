Private, almost 2/3's of an acre in the heart of town! Check out this 4 bed, 2 bath charmer that sits quietly back in the natural surroundings. The main level is home to a large family room, perfect for gatherings. It's also where you will find the awesome 4 seasons room. It's just one of the many places to relax and enjoy the privacy offered by this home. This is 3 lots being sold together. Don't miss this wonderful opportunity. Call to schedule a showing today.
4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $139,900
