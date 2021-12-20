4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $139,000

Move-in condition, adorable, 1.5 story home tucked away in a great Rock Island location that is close to shopping and conveniences. This home has been newly updated with fresh decor throughout and newer appliances. There are two bedrooms on the main level and two bedrooms on the upper level, with a partially finished basement, basement also has an extra sink and shower. There is a very nice sunroom off of the kitchen which could easily be converted into a formal dining room that looks out into a fenced-in back yard. As a bonus, there is a two car detached garage and shed for storage! Kitchen bar stools to stay.