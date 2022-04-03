Charming traditional American Four Square home with beautiful hardwoods and original woodwork and features throughout. There's nothing to do but move right in! Super clean and well maintained, per seller new roof 2019, furnace 2018, water heater and basment waterproofing system installed 2021. Lifetime transferable warranty on waterproofing to buyer. Appliances all stay but are as is. Come see it and make it your home today!
4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $129,000
