4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $125,900

Welcome to this charming 4 bedroom, 1 full bath home with a fenced in yard on a quiet street in Rock Island. There are two bedrooms on the main level along with the full bathroom, eat-in kitchen with newer appliances and two nice living areas, one with a wood burning stove. The upstairs hosts two additional bedrooms and extra storage. In the back yard you will find a large fenced in yard, a one car garage and and additional 24x9 garage with many possibilities. Buyer and buyer's agent to verify square footage and tax information.