Spacious 2 story home with 2 car garage. Updated throughout! Newer furnace, water heater, roof, windows, flooring and fixtures. All appliances are new! This home has been beautifully renovated and is ready for its new owners!
4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $125,000
Another cyclist has been killed by a motorist in Moline.
A cyclist who was hit by a car and killed Thursday has been identified as Debbie L. Schroder, 78, of Moline.
CHICAGO — A mass shooting that left four people dead and four others wounded at a house on Chicago's South Side was believed to have been carried out by two people who shot all but one of the victims in the head, according to a police report.
A man was arrested for residential arson and possession of explosives after an explosion was heard at a Moline hotel, police said in a press release Thursday.
A Davenport man was arrested Saturday for allegedly kidnapping and threatening his girlfriend with a knife.
A man charged with involuntary manslaughter in relation to the death of two boaters has pleaded not guilty in an arraignment filed Thursday.
Friday briefing: Bicyclist struck, killed in Moline, Bettendorf man sets sights on Trader Joe's, and more rain
It was a dazzling display of lightning early this morning from Ma Nature as the Quad-City region received some much needed rain that will help…
A Colona resident has sued the city of Colona over a fall on Feb. 4.
An employee of Arconic Davenport Works was injured Friday in what the company has described as an incident.
Already a staple at the John Deere Classic, Whitey's Ice Cream has released a flavor to commemorate the tournament's 50th anniversary.