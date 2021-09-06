4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $119,900

Are you ready to call this house a home? This 1.5 story - 4 Bed 2 Bath home is waiting for you to make it yours! New Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring in 2019 on the main level brings out the character of this home from the moment you walk in. 5 min from I-280 and nestled in SW Rock Island so everything you need is only a few minutes away. Basement was waterproofed in 2015 with a lifetime warranty and is completely framed for insulation and drywall, carpet and luxury vinyl plank flooring on main level in 2019, Basement bathroom is pre-plumbed and ready to finish, a private fenced in back yard to enjoy and a lot more! If you are someone who enjoys little projects to make this home yours, then it is perfect for you!