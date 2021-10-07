 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $119,900

Don't miss your chance on this beautifully updated 1.5 story home located in Rock Island, close to shopping, restaurants, and more! Main level features a spacious living and formal dining room, along with a 2 main level bedrooms, each with ample closet space. You'll love all the updates done, including new flooring and paint! The kitchen is bright and cheery with a pantry room off to the side. The master bedroom is upstairs and is large and spacious with a vaulted ceiling. Additionally, you'll find a 4th bedroom with a large closet and flex space by the stairs to be used however you see fit! This home features a large back yard with a detached 2 car garage with extra space for guest parking! Schedule an appointment today!

