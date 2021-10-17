 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $118,000

Spacious 2 story home with 2 car garage. Updated throughout! Newer furnace, water heater, roof, windows, flooring and fixtures. All appliances are new! This home has been beautifully renovated and is ready for its new owners! Seller has NEW AC installation quote and can have it completed prior to closing with acceptable offer!

