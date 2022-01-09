4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $110,000
The Quad-Cities has had its share of great coaches. When you think of those, the first that come to mind are usually in football or basketball.
Jake and Courtney Eikenberry, owners of the Freshii franchise in Bettendorf, have announced via Facebook and Instagram that the business will close when the inventory is depleted.
A $315,000 lawsuit settlement between the City of Rock Island and a woman who was injured in car crash was officially signed and notarized Monday.
As a new year begins, the final month of 2021 saw a personal loss on the area high school sports landscape.
The Davenport Community School District canceled classes for Monday because illness led to a shortage of bus drivers. Classes are expected to resume Tuesday.
A Geneseo man faces a mandatory minimum 15 years in federal prison, and maximum term of 150 years, after pleading guilty to five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor during a hearing Thursday in U.S. District Court, Rock Island.
A Davenport man is charged with second-degree murder after allegedly punching a man several times in the head on Christmas Eve.
Bettendorf Police on Friday caught two probationers out of Rock Island County as they were allegedly stealing copper wiring from the Alter Metal Recycling building at 115 23rd St.
Quad-Cities Republican chairs recall Jan. 6 insurrection differently, mirroring the divide in the party
The reaction by local Republicans to last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol largely reflected divisions in the party nationally.
Drive-through COVID-19 testing sites, like the one at Genesis West, are packed with people seeking tests