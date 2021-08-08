4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $109,900

Well established 4 bedroom home on corner lot with lots of charm. Home offers a MAIN level bath and bedroom, 3 bedrooms & 1 bath on upper level , a 2 car garage, mature landscaping, enclosed seasons room, extra single parking slab and a relaxing front porch. The home has been in the family for 3 generations since 1927 and has been well cared for throughout the years. There is a list of recent updates and a list of furniture items that will stay with the property in addition to the list price of home, ask for details. Exterior is a fireproof cement based siding. This home is ready for the new owners to make their very own. Seller would like to sell As Is.