4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $109,900

Take a look at this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Rock Island! Located on a corner lot near Douglas Park this home has a ton to offer. Fenced in backyard and a 2 car detached garage with off street parking. It has a remodeled kitchen, freshly manicured hardwood floors, 3 bedrooms on the upper level with a full bath, and a huge 22 x 19 master loft with a walk-in closet and plenty of natural light. Schedule your showing today. AHS warranty included with acceptable offer.