Well established 4 bedroom home on corner lot with lots of charm. Home offers a MAIN level bath and bedroom, 3 bedrooms & 1 bath on upper level , a 2 car garage, mature landscaping, enclosed seasons room, extra single parking slab and a relaxing front porch. The home has been in the family for 3 generations since 1927 and has been well cared for throughout the years. There is a list of recent updates and a list of furniture items that will stay with the property in addition to the list price of home, ask for details. Exterior is a fireproof cement based siding. This home is ready for the new owners to make their very own. Seller would like to sell As Is.
4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $104,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Bettendorf restaurant owner allegedly set off the security alarms in his own restaurant on purpose.
Alexa Sheeder died Tuesday from complications of COVID-19, just 13 days after hearing the cries of her newborn boy named Barrett.
- Updated
The woman who died early Sunday in a crash in Rock Island has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner.
A union president who got his start in Rock Island was sentenced to almost two years in prison for embezzlement
- Updated
Dennis Williams, a graduate of Rock Island High School, was sentenced Tuesday to 21 months in prison.
- Updated
A Bettendorf massage therapist has had his license suspended for three years after he allegedly fondled a client's breasts during an appointment.
- Updated
At least one person was killed early Sunday in a vehicle crash near Hasselroth Park in Rock Island.
- Updated
A 60-year-old woman pedestrian was hit by a train Friday morning in Moline.
'This is a significant loss of taxpayer dollars': Rock Island County investigating wire fraud theft of more than $115,000
According to Rock Island County officials, $115,103.90 had apparently been shifted to a fraudulent bank account by someone alleging to be a legitimate contractor with whom the county does business.
- Updated
Rock Island County board member and Moline Township Supervisor Don Johnston died Saturday. He was 73.
A child who was lost in a cornfield late Thursday was found safe.