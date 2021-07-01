4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $100,000

You wont find many like this...spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath in a convenient Rock Island location. This property also features a large lot, 1 car attached and a 2 car detached garage. This property is being offered as part of a larger rental property package but can be purchased separately, this property is currently leased for $1000 per month with the tenant paying all of the utilities, associated MLS numbers to follow. Buyer and Buyers Agent to Verify all Aspects of the Home.