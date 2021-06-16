4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $100,000

Check out this 4 BR Rock Island home not far from the Broadway District, sitting on a corner lot! The main level consists of a spacious, bright kitchen with a bedroom right off to the side. You'll love the tall ceilings in the large, formal dining room and living room. The rest of the bedrooms are located upstairs with a newly remodeled full bath. This home harbors a walk-up attic that has great potential to be finished off and give any new home owner more living space! No garage but there is plenty of parking in the back along with a fenced in back yard! All windows are currently being replaced. New HVAC system will be installed on property.